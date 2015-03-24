Leisure companies shares mixed at 10 a.m.

Shares of some top leisure companies are mixed at 10 a.m.:
Carnival fell $.20 or .5 percent, to $37.67.
Las Vegas Sands Corp. fell $.92 or 1.2 percent, to $77.02.
MGM Resorts International fell $.16 or .6 percent, to $26.68.
Marriott International Inc. rose $.09 or .1 percent, to $65.65.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. fell $.39 or .7 percent, to $56.74.
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. fell $.61 or .7 percent, to $82.51.
Wynn Resorts fell $4.60 or 2.2 percent, to $207.31.