Lawmakers seek details of Federal Reserve investigation into leak of confidential information

Two Democratic lawmakers are asking the Federal Reserve for details on its reported probe of a leak of market-sensitive information about interest-rate policy.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland requested the information Thursday from Scott Alvarez, the central bank's general counsel. The Fed's investigation focuses on a 2012 leak of information on the closed-door internal deliberations of Fed policymakers, the lawmakers said in a letter. They cited several news reports in December.

The security of sensitive, market-moving information has increasingly become a concern for federal officials.

Warren and Cummings also asked for the Fed's policies on maintaining confidential information and steps it has taken to prevent future leaks.

Spokesman Eric Kollig said the Fed had received the letter. He declined to comment further.