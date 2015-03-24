Labor officials win back $131,000 for central Florida farmworkers who weren't paid properly

Federal labor officials say they've recovered more than $131,000 in back wages for almost 400 farmworkers in central Florida who weren't paid for work they did.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday also said they had issued $196,000 in civil penalties this year against growers who had safety, housing and transportation violations.

The farmworkers picked citrus, strawberries, tomatoes and watermelon.

Labor officials say they saw fewer violations in Florida's citrus industry this year compared to last year but that they continue to see violations in the strawberry industry.

Federal law sets minimum standards on farmworker pay, working conditions, housing and transportation.