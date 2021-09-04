What markets are open on Labor Day?

The equity markets in the U.S. will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

There will be trading Monday in the futures markets -- including stocks, oil and gold -- until 1 p.m. ET. futures trading will resume at 6:00 p.m.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The bond market will be closed Monday so there will be no trading in U.S. Treasuries.

Markets in London, France and Germany will be open for trading.

Trading will also take place in Asia: China, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong will be active.

NASDAQ TICKS TO RECORD DESPITE JOBS MISS

U.S. stock indexes finished mixed Friday, with the Nasdaq closing at an all-time high, after the August jobs report fell short of estimates.

The August nonfarm payroll report showed the U.S. economy added just 235,000 jobs, less than the 728,000 estimate. The unemployment rate fell to 5.2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 74 points, or 0.21%, while the S&P 500 index slipped 0.03% and the Nasdaq Composite index edged higher by 0.21% to post its third straight record close.

AUGUST JOBS REPORT: WHICH INDUSTRIES HIRED THE MOST, LEAST WORKERS LAST MONTH?

Wall Street ended August with a gain for the seventh straight month.

The S&P 500 ended August with a 2.9% gain.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also finished the month higher, gaining 1.2% for August and notching its second consecutive monthly gain. The Nasdaq Composite added 4% for August, its third consecutive monthly win.