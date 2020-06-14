Kroger resumes normal operating hours in Mid-Atlantic

As the country continues to reopen in phases, Kroger grocery stores in the Mid-Atlantic Division are returning to normal operating hours Sunday, the company announced.

This regional update will still include special shopping hours for seniors and high-risk customers, which will take place between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. from Tuesday to Thursday. Pharmacy hours inside stores will not be changed at this time. However, fuel centers will be open between 6 a.m. and 10 or 11 p.m. depending on each location.

Kroger's Mid-Atlantic Division includes Virginia and West Virginia as well as select stores in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.

FOX Business reached out to Kroger for comment on the changed hours but did not immediately hear back at the time of publication. Customers who shop at Kroger should check the grocery chain's website to check their local store with its online locator tool before making a trip.

Additional changes that are taking place to address the coronavirus pandemic include limited store capacity per location, installed social distancing decals and sanitizer stations throughout the stores as well as plexiglass barriers at cash registers and enhanced sanitation practices for surfaces and shopping carts.

Store associates will have their temperature monitored and wear personal protective equipment such as face coverings like masks and shields in addition to gloves.

Curbside pickup, delivery services and contactless payment systems will be available for customers who want to take extra precautions when shopping at Kroger.

The updated store information page on Kroger's website has a list of locations that have adjusted store hours, however, it is not clear if this is still in effect with the company's most recent announcement. The page was last updated on May 24.

Kroger stores have been operating with adjusted hours since March nationwide.