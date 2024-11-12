Krispy Kreme to celebrate World Kindness Day by giving away free dozen doughnuts to first 500 guests

Doughnut lovers listen up: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will give away a dozen of its original glazed doughnuts to the first 500 guests at each participating store starting Wednesday morning, with no purchase necessary.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said the doughnuts are being given away as part of a global campaign to invite and inspire people to spread kindness on World Kindness Day, which happens every year on Nov. 13.

But those hoping to get their hands on a free dozen must act fast, as they are only being given away to the first 500 guests to visit each of the participating shops across the U.S.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DNUT KRISPY KREME 11.31 -0.30 -2.58%

"World Kindness Day is a reminder that we can all make a positive impact in people’s lives, including through small gestures like sharing a sweet treat," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer said. "We hope that each dozen Original Glazed doughnuts we give away enables and inspires many dozens of small acts of kindness."

DOLLY PARTON RELEASES KRISPY KREME DOUGHNUT COLLECTION

Krispy Kreme operates stores in 40 countries, and many of those stores will offer some type of gesture on World Kindness Day.

The company encouraged those who are lucky enough to seize their 12 free doughnuts to share their kindness with Krispy Kreme on Wednesday by posting their kindness on social media using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

MCDONALD'S TO SELL KRISPY KREME DOUGHNUTS NATIONWIDE

The giveaway comes just days after the popular doughnut chain announced the creation of four new doughnuts inspired by Thanksgiving pies.

For example, the Apple Crumble Doughnut is an unglazed shell doughnut with apple pie filling and topped with pie crust, buttercream and cinnamon cookie crumbs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Also making its way off the conveyor belts at each location is the Lemon Creme Pie Doughnut, which is also an unglazed shell doughnut with blueberry topping, dipped in blueberry icing and topped with streusel.