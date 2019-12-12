Kohl's sets around-the clock hours for last-minute shoppers

Good news for procrastinators, Kohl's is going all in on the Christmas rush.

Continue Reading Below

The company announced on Wednesday that stores will be open 24 hours a day starting Friday morning Dec. 20 through 6 pm on Christmas Eve.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KSS KOHL'S CORP. 47.70 -0.34 -0.71%

If you are a last minute shopper, Kohls is offering free, in-store pick up within two hours on most purchases made on Kohls.com and the Kohl’s mobile app through Christmas Eve, with most orders ready within one hour.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Kohl's is looking to make up ground during the holiday shopping season after cutting its annual adjusted profit forecast range last month by at least 40 cents and blamed weakness at its women's apparel business for missing quarterly profit estimates.