Kohl's sets around-the clock hours for last-minute shoppers

By FOXBusiness
Retail analyst Mary Epner on the state of the retail earnings and the potential impact of tariffs on the retail sector.

Good news for procrastinators, Kohl's is going all in on the Christmas rush.

The company announced on Wednesday that stores will be open 24 hours a day starting Friday morning Dec. 20 through 6 pm on Christmas Eve.

If you are a last minute shopper, Kohls  is offering free, in-store pick up within two hours on most  purchases made on Kohls.com and the Kohl’s mobile app through Christmas Eve, with most orders ready within one hour.

Kohl's is looking to make up ground during the holiday shopping season after cutting its annual adjusted profit forecast range last month by at least 40 cents and blamed weakness at its women's apparel business for missing quarterly profit estimates.