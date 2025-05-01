Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Kohl’s
Published

Kohl's fires CEO Ashley Buchanan after investigation

Michael Bender to run the retailer on an interim basis

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 1

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Kohl's announced on Thursday that it fired CEO Ashley Buchanan after an investigation found he violated company policies.

The retailer said its board terminated Buchanan, who became chief executive in January, after the investigation "determined Mr. Buchanan violated company policies by directing the Company to engage in vendor transactions that involved undisclosed conflicts of interest."

The investigation "found Mr. Buchanan had directed the Company conduct business with a vendor founded by an individual with whom Mr. Buchanan has a personal relationship on highly unusual terms favorable to the vendor and that he also caused the Company to enter into a multi-million dollar consulting agreement wherein the same individual was a part of the consulting team," the retailer said in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

KOHL'S CUTS 10% OF CORPORATE WORKFORCE TO IMPROVE PROFITABILITY

Kohl's storefront with logo

As a Kohl's Rewards member, you earn 5% on every purchase, every day  (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

His termination did not have anything to do with the company's "performance, financial reporting, results of operations," nor did it involve any other employees, Kohl's said.

Kohl's is slated to release its first-quarter financial results in late May.

The company on Thursday preliminarily said it anticipates a 4% to 4.3% drop in comparable sales for the first quarter. Its diluted loss per share, meanwhile, is expected to be 20-24 cents, according to the retailer.

As part of efforts to boost its profitability, the company has shuttered some stores and trimmed its corporate workforce in recent months.

Outside counsel overseen by the board's audit committee conducted the probe into Buchanan, Kohl's said.

KOHL'S IS CLOSING 27 STORES IN 15 STATES. HERE'S WHERE THEY'RE LOCATED

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
KSS KOHL'S CORP. 7.25 +0.54 +8.05%

The company selected board Chair Michael Bender to run the retailer on an interim basis as it begins its search for a new permanent CEO. 

Bender will stop serving on some board committees and not be board chair while interim CEO, but will still keep his board seat, Kohl's said. He has been a board member since July 2019.

Kohl's shopping store

An activist investor is renewing a push to get department-store chain Kohl’s Inc. to take action to boost its lagging stock. (iStock / iStock)

A new chair will be unveiled "in due course," Kohl's said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE