Kia recalls 106K Sedona minivans for automatic door problems

Kia is recalling more than 106,000 Sedona minivans because the automatic doors may not reverse if closed on a limb, according to The Associated Press.

The South Korean automaker reportedly received 21 complaints, 14 of which alleged an injury. Vehicle owners will be notified Kia via mail and can then take the minivan to a Kia dealership, where the sliding-door software can be reprogrammed for free.

The recall applies to model years 2015-2018 of the award-winning vehicle.

Last year, Kia and Hyundai recalled 1.4 million cars and SUVs in the U.S., Canada and South Korea because of problems with the engine, which could fail and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

