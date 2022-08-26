Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Kentucky

Kentucky logistics company opening new facility that will create 210 jobs

Kentucky's Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC will invest $4 million into the facility

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 26

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A logistics company is opening a new headquarters operation in northern Kentucky that will create 210 jobs, officials said.

Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC will invest $4 million for the facility in Florence, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.

Company leaders said they plan to acquire a 26,000-square-foot building where they will employ people in sales, operations, and administrative roles. The company currently employs 30 people at offices in Boone County.

KENTUCKY LAWMAKERS CALL SPECIAL SESSION TO DISCUSS ASSISTING FLOOD-DAMAGED EASTERN KENTUCKY

tbd

A Kentucky logistics company is investing $4 million for a new headquarters operation. (Fox News)

Kentucky-based M&P operates dry-van and refrigerated transportation in addition to providing specialized options.

KENTUCKY AGENCIES RECEIVE $3.2 MILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDING TO IMPROVE RURAL PUBLIC TRANSIT SYSTEMS

"We look forward to continuing our growth and enriching the local community for the years to come," M&P Logistics founder and CEO Kimberly Hall said.