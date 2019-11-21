Expand / Collapse search
Ken Langone: Elizabeth Warren will 'make a mess' in 4 years

Elizabeth Warren will put Republicans on trajectory for 20 years after those 4, the Home Depot co-founder said.

By FOXBusiness
Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone discusses Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s electoral prospects, her wealth tax plans and his thoughts on wealthy Americans receiving Social Security payments.video

Ken Langone slams Elizabeth Warren: I’d rather be a freeloader than a liar

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone discusses Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s electoral prospects, her wealth tax plans and his thoughts on wealthy Americans receiving Social Security payments.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is a “liar” and will “make a mess” if she wins in 2020.

During an appearance on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.” on Thursday, Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone said he hopes the Massachusetts senator wins the presidential election because legendary hedge fund manager Stan Druckenmiller believes she would wreak havoc in the next four years and put Republicans on trajectory for 20 years after that.

“Whoever wins has got to redeem some of those promises,” Langone said Tuesday. “And it’s going to be painful.”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. reacts during a meeting at Broughton High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Bryan Cereijo/The News & Observer via AP)

When Varney brought up Warren’s wealth tax, which aims to combat rising income inequality by implementing a 2 percent tax on individuals with a net worth above $50 million, and a 6 percent tax on those worth more than $1 billion, and how it could help her win, Langone replied with some advice of his own: end Social Security in order to “win big.”

“Take away my Social Security. What the hell am I doing getting $3,000 a month from the government, my wife gets another thousand -- it's a disgrace -- they haven't got the guts to do it…That's an easy one. That's a slam dunk,” he said. “I got a simple rule. If you own two homes, anybody who owns two homes, no Social Security. That's just a simple rule.”

Langone also ripped Warren over claims of being Native American and pregnancy discrimination.

“I would rather be a freeloader than a liar like her -- and she is a liar,” he said.

