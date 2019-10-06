At least 4 dead in Kansas City bar shooting, multiple hospitalized

Four people are dead and five others injured after police say a suspect opened fire at a downtown Kansas City bar early Sunday morning.

According to FOX affiliate WDAF-TV, police responded to the Tequila KC bar around 1:30 a.m. local time.

The bar is reportedly a private-member only club. Its website describes the business as a "neighborhood bar with cold drinks and cool people."

Police were still searching for the suspect Sunday morning, and were unsure if multiple people were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.