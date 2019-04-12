JPMorgan's 1Q profits rise 5%, helped by higher rates

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE- This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo shows a Chase bank location in Philadelphia. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports financial results Friday, April 12. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

JPMorgan Chase is reporting that its first-quarter profits rose 5% from a year earlier, helped largely by higher interest rates, which have allowed banks like JPMorgan to charge more for loans.

Continue Reading Below

The nation's largest bank by assets and profits said it earned $9.18 billion, or $2.65 per share. That's up from $8.71 billion, or $2.37 per share, in the same period a year ago. The results beat analysts' estimates for earnings of $2.35 per share, according to FactSet.

JPMorgan's net interest income rose 8% from a year ago, while non-interest income was relatively flat, up 1%.

Revenue for the quarter was $29.85 billion, compared with $28.52 billion a year earlier. That also beat analysts' estimates.