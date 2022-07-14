Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Earnings Report

JPMorgan profit falls, Dimon cautious on economy

Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley to report quarterly earnings this week

close
Odeon Capital Group financial strategist previews the second quarter earnings of Wall Street's financial titans on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Big bank Q2 earnings will be 'good, bad and ugly': Dick Bove

Odeon Capital Group financial strategist previews the second quarter earnings of Wall Street's financial titans on 'The Claman Countdown.'

JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday as America's largest bank set aside more money to cover potential losses in the face of growing risks of a recession.

The bank recorded $1.1 billion in loan loss provisions compared with last year when it released $3 billion from its reserves.

The four biggest U.S. banks are expected to record $3.5 billion of loss provisions, bracing for a sharp economic slowdown as the U.S. Federal Reserve makes aggressive interest hikes to control runaway inflation..

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan, warned that geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and the war in Ukraine "are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road."

The bank posted a profit of $8.6 billion, or $2.76 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with $11.9 billion, or $3.78 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.88 per share, according to Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable to estimates.

Other large U.S. banks including Citigroup and Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley will report results this week, while Goldman Sachs and Bank of America will round out big bank earnings season next week.

Analysts have forecast a sharp decline in second-quarter earnings from a year ago, when banks released loan loss reserves and benefited from a boom in dealmaking.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)