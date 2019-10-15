JPMorgan delivers record revenue on strength of US consumer

JPMorgan Chase reported better than expected third-quarter results, sending shares higher ahead of the opening bell.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 116.45 +0.31 +0.27%

The bank's profit rose 8 percent versus a year ago to $9.1 billion, or $2.68 a share, beating the $2.45 that analysts surveyed by IBES were expecting. Revenue spiked 8 percent to $29.3 billion, topping the $28.5 billion consensus.

"The consumer remains healthy with growth in wages and spending, combined with strong balance sheets and low unemployment levels," CEO Jamie Dimon said in the earnings release. "This is being offset by weakening business sentiment and capital expenditures mostly driven by increasingly complex geopolitical risks, including tensions in global trade."

Fed rate cuts this year have caused worries on Wall Street that bank profit margins will shrink. Dimon said last month that his bank's net interest income would come under pressure. JPMorgan said net interest income rose 2 percent versus a year ago to $14.4 billion as a growing balance sheet helped offset the lower interest rate environment.

Elsewhere, market revenue surged 14 percent versus a year ago to $5.1 billion as fixed income revenue spiked 25 percent year-over-year to $3.6 billion. Equity markets revenue fell 5 percent year over year to $1.5 billion amid a slump in the bank's derivatives business.