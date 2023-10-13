Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Earnings Report

JPMorgan profit rises on interest income boost

JPMorgan's earnings also got a boost from its acquisition of First Republic Bank in May

close
TrendMacro Chief Investment Officer Donald Luskin reacts to oil prices rallying as attacks on Israel could fuel tensions in the Middle East video

This will be a great earnings season: Donald Luskin

TrendMacro Chief Investment Officer Donald Luskin reacts to oil prices rallying as attacks on Israel could fuel tensions in the Middle East

JPMorgan Chase's profit rose in the third quarter as higher interest rates boosted its income from loans, the bank reported on Friday.

Profit was $13.15 billion, or $4.33 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30. That compares with $9.74 billion, or $3.12 per share, a year earlier.

The Federal Reserve's interest-rate increases have bolstered banks' net interest income (NII), or the difference between what they earn on loans and pay out on deposits.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 145.81 -0.34 -0.23%

JPMorgan's earnings also got a boost from its acquisition of First Republic Bank in May that added around $173 billion of loans to its balance sheet.

NII rose 30% to $22.9 billion, the bank said.