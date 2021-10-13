Expand / Collapse search
JPMorgan earnings: Third-quarter profit rises

Bank posted profit of $11.69 billion, or $3.74 per share

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s third-quarter profit rose 24%, the bank said Wednesday. 

The bank posted a profit of $11.69 billion, or $3.74 per share, up from $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, a year ago. That beat the $3 per share that analysts had expected, according to FactSet. 

The bank freed up $2.1 billion it had set aside for soured consumer and corporate loans during the worst days of the coronavirus crisis. Excluding the boost from the release and a tax benefit, the bank’s profit was $9.6 billion in the third quarter. 

JPMorgan Chase & Co. signage outside the headquarters in New York in July, 2021. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Revenue rose 1% to $29.65 billion, falling just short of the $29.79 billion analysts had forecast. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 165.36 -1.28 -0.77%

JPMorgan entered the quarter with high expectations. In July, the bank said it expected people to ramp up spending throughout the summer as the coronavirus pandemic receded. More recently, soaring oil prices and global supply-chain disruptions have sent the markets oscillating. The highly contagious Delta variant has delayed office reopenings. 

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon looks on during the inauguration of the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank in June 2021 (Photo by MICHEL EULER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ( MICHEL EULER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Revenue in the consumer bank fell 3% from a year ago. 

In the corporate and investment bank, revenue rose 7%. 

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon gives a speech during the inauguration of the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank in June 2021 in Paris. (Photo by MICHEL EULER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (Michel EuMICHEL EULER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

