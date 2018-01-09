JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon regrets saying Bitcoin is a 'fraud,' but still isn't interested in it

JPMorgan Chase Chairman & CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he regrets past comments in which he called Bitcoin a fraud at a September banking conference.

At the time, Dimon said that he would fire JPMorgan traders if they traded in the crypto-currency.

“The blockchain is real. You can have crypto yen and dollars and stuff like that. ICO's you have to look at individually”, Dimon said in an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “The bitcoin to me was always what the governments are gonna feel about bitcoin as it gets really big, and I just have a different opinion than other people. I'm not interested that much in the subject at all.”

He also addressed the amount of criticism that President Trump has had to face, including questions concerning his ability to serve.

“I don't like the politics of people insulting each other at all, from anyone ever, it makes me kind of angry OK?” Dimon said. “Particularly when you have the kicking people down and all of that. It makes me uncomfortable. What I focus on is policy. Policy, policy, policy, policy. I'm not going to get into personalities.”

Dimon spoke at the JPMorgan Health Care Conference in San Francisco.

The conference brings together titans of the health care world, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community to tackle the today’s biggest crises in health care.