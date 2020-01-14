JPMorgan Chase reports record $36.4B profit for 2019

JPMorgan Chase reported record full-year profit of $36.4 billion for 2019, sending shares higher.

The New York-based bank's earnings surged 12 percent from a year earlier as consumer loans and credit card spending increased in the community banking division, the company's largest, and bond-trading revenue surged. In the last three months of the year, JPMorgan earned $2.57 a share as revenue rose 8.4 percent year-over-year to $28.3 billion, topping the $2.32 profit that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

“Resolution of some trade issues helped support client and market activity towards the end of the year," CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement. "The U.S. consumer continues to be in a strong position, and we see the benefits of this across our consumer businesses.”

