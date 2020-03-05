JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering from emergency heart surgery

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is recovering from emergency heart surgery the company disclosed Thursday evening.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 113.97 -5.88 -4.91%

Co-Presidents and Chief Operating Officers Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith released a statement to employees and shareholders:

"We want to let you know that Jamie experienced an acute aortic dissection this morning. He underwent successful emergency heart surgery to repair the dissection. The good news is that it was caught early and the surgery was successful. He is awake, alert and recovering well.

Our Lead Director, Lee Raymond, said today, “Our Board has been fully briefed on these developments and has asked Daniel and Gordon to lead the company during this period, as Jamie recuperates. We have exceptional leaders across our businesses and functions – led by our outstanding CEO and Co-Presidents. Our company will move forward together with confidence as we continue to serve our customers, clients, communities and shareholders.”

As Co-Presidents and Chief Operating Officers, we have been working hand-in-hand with Jamie and the Board over the past two years to help lead our company. This is in addition to directly running the firm’s Corporate & Investment Bank and Consumer & Community Banking businesses, which represent the majority of the firm’s businesses. We have also been deeply involved in all of the critical firmwide functions.

Just last week, the firm hosted our Investor Day, where we provided comprehensive updates on our strategy and priorities going forward. We will continue to execute on all of these plans.

As we always have done, this is a time for all of us to stay focused on our important responsibilities. We know you all join us in wishing Jamie our very best and a smooth and speedy recovery"

Daniel and Gordon

An aortic dissection, as described by the Mayo Clinic is a "serious condition" which can be fatal and occurs when "the inner layer of the aorta, the large blood vessel branching off the heart, tears. Blood surges through the tear, causing the inner and middle layers of the aorta to separate (dissect). "Symptoms may be similar to those of other heart problems, such as a heart attack" Mayo details.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

JPMORGAN REPORTS RECORD $36.4 BILLION PROFIT

He is also a throat cancer survivor.

In January during an interview with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo he reflected on his beating the disease.

"I am doing great. It's been five years and I am happily a survivor and a beneficiary of our great system. If this had happened 15 or 20 years ago I'm not sure I'd be around" he said.

Dimon is one of, if not, the most well-respected banking CEOs in the world. The bank just reported record results pulling in over $36 billion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE