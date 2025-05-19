JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon clears Bitcoin for bank

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon still isn't a fan of Bitcoin but he's not letting his personal feelings get in the way of business at the bank.

"When I look at the Bitcoin universe, the leverage in the system, the misuse," he said at the company’s annual investor day Monday in New York. Noting that bad actors can use it for sex trafficking and terrorism.

"I am not a fan of it. We are going to allow you to buy it. And we're not going to custody it. We're going to do is put it on statements for clients. So, you know, I don't think we should smoke, but I defend your right to smoke. I defend your right to buy Bitcoin, go at it", he added.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Speaks at Investor Day 5/19

Bitcoin, the largest crypto by market value, is just shy of its all-time high of $106,734.51 reached last year.

DIMON SOUNDS OFF ON HIGH MORTGAGE RATES, LAYS BLAME

Dimon has long been a critic of Bitcoin, including these remarks from 2021:

"I personally think that Bitcoin is worthless," Dimon said while speaking at a virtual event hosted by the Institute of International Finance. "But I don't want to be a spokesman for that, I don't care. It makes no difference to me." Dimon has also likened the crypto to "fools gold."

Shares of JPMorgan Chase are up over 10% outperforming the S&P 500 which is flat for the year.

JPMorgan Chase .

In January 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission greenlighted the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, prompting a slew of firms to launch their own, making the asset class more accessible for both institutional and retail investors.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % IBIT ISHARES BITCOIN TRUST - USD ACC 60.03 +0.04 +0.08% FBTC FIDELITY WISE ORIGIN BITCOIN FUND - USD ACC 92.22 +0.06 +0.07% GBTC GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST ETF - USD ACC 83.32 +0.08 +0.10%

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin ETF and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF are currently the largest funds by assets under management, as tracked by ETF.com.