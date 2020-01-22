Johnson & Johnson misses revenue estimates as blockbuster drugs disappoint

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson narrowly missed quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday as sales of its blockbuster psoriasis medicine Stelara and cancer drug Imbruvica fell short of expectations.

Revenue at J&J's pharmaceuticals unit, which also makes antidepressant Spravato and plaque psoriasis drug Tremfya, rose 3.5% to $10.55 billion in the fourth quarter, missing the average estimate of $10.63 billion, according to two analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The company said it expects full-year 2020 adjusted earnings per share in the range $8.95 to $9.10.

Litigation expenses fell to $264 million in the fourth quarter, from $1.29 billion a year ago.

J&J's net earnings rose to $4.01 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter, from $3.04 billion, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.88 per share, beating the average analyst estimate by a cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total sales rose 1.7% to $20.75 billion, also coming in below the average estimate of $20.80 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

