Johnson & Johnson 2Q Earnings Pregame Scorecard

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has beaten analyst's estimates in each of the last five quarters and will try to do so again on Tuesday, July 17, 2012.

Expectations

Analysts currently expect Johnson & Johnson to come in with earnings of $1.29 per share on revenues of $16.72 billion. Estimates range from $1.24 per share to $1.34 per share. The average estimate has shown no movement over the last three months.

Last Quarter's Results

In the first quarter, profit rose 12.5% to $3.91 billion ($1.41 a share) from $3.48 billion ($1.25 a share) the year earlier, exceeding analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.2% to $16.14 billion from $16.17 billion.

Stock Ratings

Analysts are bullish on the stock as 15 analysts rate it as a buy and there are no sell ratings. Analyst sentiment has been waning recently, as the average rating has dropped slightly over the past three months.

Stock Movement

Recently, the stock price has been rising Since June 21, 2012 business days the stock has risen $1.49 per share.

Company Fundamental Trends While last quarter's drop snapped a string of revenue increases, the company will look to right itself during the upcoming earnings period. Revenue rose 8.3% in the second quarter of the last fiscal year, 6.8% in the third quarter of the last fiscal year and 3.9%in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year before dropping in the first quarter. The upcoming earnings announcement is a chance to build on last quarter's result, as last quarter's earnings rise was a switch from preceding drops. Net income dropped in the second quarter of the last fiscal year, the third quarter of the last fiscal year and the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year before reversing the trend with a profit increase in the first quarter.

Summary

Reporting Period: 2Q

Date of Release: Tuesday, July 17, 2012 before market open

EPS: $1.29

Revenue Estimate: $16.72 billion

