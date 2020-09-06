US lost jobs because Biden loves 'made in China': Navarro

The U.S. lost 5 million manufacturing jobs between 2000 and 2014, and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro blamed the hemorrhaging numbers on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's China policy on Sunday.

A Biden victory would mean "devastation in the Midwest, our blue-collar workers just getting hammered," Navarro told "Sunday Morning Futures."

"We lost over 70,000 factories, over 5 million manufacturing jobs, and it was because Joe Biden likes made in China," Navarro said. "Donald Trump came along. ... He said, 'Hey, that's not good. That's not right. I'm going to fix that.' And so what President Trump has been carefully doing is putting in place a wide range of policies, whether it's lowering the corporate income tax to bring investment on-shore, steel and aluminum tariffs, or buy American."

The U.S. lost 5 million manufacturing jobs between January 2000 and December 2014 because of "growing trade deficits in manufacturing products prior to the Great Recession and then the massive output collapse during the Great Recession," according to a 2015 report from the Economic Policy Institute.

China's state-run tabloid Global Times deemed Biden "smoother to deal with" than President Trump in August.

"Economic security is national security. That's one of the principles of the Trump Administration and what we learned from this China virus pandemic," Navarro said. "If we bring those jobs back onshore as we have been doing, we will create great jobs at great wages but also protect the American people from the Chinese communist party."

Navarro touted Trump's stance on U.S. manufacturing, but the president has repeatedly taken criticism for manufacturing his branded products in other countries, including China.

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.