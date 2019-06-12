J&J, Colgate talc powder lawsuit: Firms ordered to pay nearly $10M

Johnson & Johnson and Colgate Palmolive were ordered to pay a total of nearly $10 million to a California woman who alleged that the consumer product companies’ talc-based body powders contributed to her diagnosis of terminal mesothelioma.

The verdict in California state court determined that each company must pay roughly $4.8 million in damages to the woman, Patricia Schmitz, Bloomberg reported. A third company, Avon Products, was found liable for $2.4 million in damages, though that firm was not named as a defendant.

Schmitz testified that she had used J&J or Colgate brand body powders for most of her life. J&J has faced thousands of lawsuits alleging that its talc-based baby powder caused cancer. Mesothelioma is a type of cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

Representatives for J&J and Colgate Palmolive did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the verdict.

The verdict was J&J’s second loss at trial this month in a case related to its talc-based powder. A New York State jury ordered the firm to pay $300 million in punitive damages and $25 million in other restitution to a couple after a woman, Donna Olson, said she developed mesothelioma.

J&J has lost 11 trials related to its talc-based powders since 2016, according to Bloomberg.