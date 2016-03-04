JDS Uniphase Awarded Service Contract in Saudi Arabia

Knocking off several rival bidders, JDS Uniphase (NASDAQ:JDSU) has been selected by Saudi Arabia's leading national telecom services provider to conduct a comprehensive IPTV end-to-end service assurance solution.

While no financial details were disclosed, the Milpitas, Calif.-based communications test and measurement solutions provider said it faced a number of competitive bids.

The solution will give Saudi Telecom the visibility to proactively detect and resolve IPTV service and network quality issues, enabling the company to speed repair times.