Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Economy

Janet Yellen, Fed’s Jerome Powell testify on COVID-19 relief, economy

Investors await clues on future tax hikes

close
undefinedvideo

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell testify before Senate committee-FBN

undefined

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are back on Capitol Hill to give a progress report on the pace of the COVID-19 relief efforts in the second day of testimony.

COVID-19 PANIC STOCK SELLING BURNED INVESTORS WITH SHORTEST BEAR MARKET EVER

While Powell assured lawmakers that inflation will rise, but won’t spiral out of control, Yellen hinted at forthcoming tax hikes which spooked the financial markets on Tuesday.

STOCKS BATTLE HIGHER, INTEL LEADS DOW

Stocks rebounded in early trading Wednesday with the exception of the Nasdaq Composite.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES32761.26+338.11+1.04%
SP500S&P 5003935.89+25.37+0.65%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX13222.276109-5.42-0.04%

For all the highlights, check out the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

 