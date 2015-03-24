Jailed tabloid editor and political aide Andy Coulson to face perjury charge in Scotland

Scottish prosecutors say former News of the World editor Andy Coulson, convicted last month of phone hacking, has been summoned to face a perjury charge.

Prosecutors say Coulson was served with an indictment Monday telling him to appear in a Glasgow court on Aug. 6. He is charged with perjury over evidence he gave at the 2010 trial of Scottish politician Tommy Sheridan.

Last week a judge in London sentenced Coulson to 18 months in prison for conspiring to hack phones. Scottish court proceedings had to wait until that trial ended.

Coulson edited the now-defunct News of the World tabloid between 2003 and 2007, when its journalists eavesdropped on the voicemail messages of people in the public eye.

He later became Prime Minister David Cameron's communications director.