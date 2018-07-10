J.M. Smucker sells Pillsbury Doughboy and other baking brands

By Mergers and AcquisitionsFOXBusiness

article

(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

J.M. Smucker  is selling off its U.S. baking business, which includes brands such as Pillsbury, Martha White and Hungry Jack, to private equity firm Brynwood Partners for $375 million.

Continue Reading Below

The deal does not involve the baking business in Canada.

"The divestiture reflects our strategy to further focus our portfolio and develop a stronger presence in pet food, coffee, and snacking," Chief Executive Officer Mark Smucker said in a statement.

The company said the move will reduce adjusted earnings by 25 cents to 30 cents on a full-year basis.

The net impact would be only slightly dilutive to its fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share.

The business generated net sales of about $370 million for its fiscal year ended April 30.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of the company's 2019 fiscal year.

Smucker in May completed its $1.9 billion acquisition of Rachael Ray Dog food maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition.