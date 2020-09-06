Expand / Collapse search
Asia

Investors uncomfortable with Softbank equity derivatives, shares fall 5% Monday

Japanese financial body has spend billions buying shares in tech companies

Sources tell FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino SoftBank is looking to raise capital and will likely slash dividends.

SoftBank has nearly exited all investing as it fights for survival: Gasparino

Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino SoftBank is looking to raise capital and will likely slash dividends.

TOKYO - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) shares fell 5% in early trading on Monday as the conglomerate’s big bets on equity derivatives tied to listed technology companies made investors uncomfortable.

SOFTBANK’S BET ON TECH GIANTS FUELED POWERFUL MARKET RALLY

The Japanese financial powerhouse has spent billions of dollars buying shares in technology companies such as Amazon (AMZN.O) as it parks cash generated by a massive asset sale programme.

Stocks in this Article

SFTBYSOFTBANK GROUP
$29.3
-0.60 (-2.01%)

The group has also made significant options purchases in tech companies, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in an aggressive bet by Chief Executive Masayoshi Son on rising tech stocks.

Options of $4 billion generated an exposure of about $50 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. The group has made $4 billion in trading gains from those bets, the Financial Times reported.