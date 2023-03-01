Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cryptocurrency

Investors pull around $6 billion out of Binance's stablecoin

Binance USD saw $6 billion in outflows as Paxos ordered to stop creating the token.

close
Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce argues America and its principles were built to be 'very much aligned' with cryptocurrency. video

Crypto regulation debate is matter of 'free speech': Brock Pierce

Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce argues America and its principles were built to be 'very much aligned' with cryptocurrency.

Binance's stablecoin, Binance USD, has seen around $6 billion of outflows following a U.S. regulatory crackdown on the company that issues the token, according to market tracker CoinGecko.

Paxos Trust Company, which issues Binance USD, said on Feb. 13 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had told the company it should have registered the product as a security and is considering taking action against the platform.

On the same day, New York's chief financial regulator said in a consumer alert that it had ordered Paxos to stop creating the token.

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, speaks at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian's, Malta October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi ( REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters Photos)

An NYDFS spokesperson later told Reuters via email that Paxos violated its obligations for "tailored, periodic risk assessments" and due diligence checks on Binance and Binance USD customers needed to stop "bad actors from using the platform".

CRYPTOCURRENCY CONSUMER ADVOCACY GROUP RALLIES RETAIL INVESTORS TO PUSH BACK ON SEC CRACKDOWN

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the regulator's decision meant the market cap of the token would decrease over time.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer of Binance, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

On Wednesday, the value of all Binance USD was around $10.5 billion, down from $16.1 billion on Feb. 13, according to market tracker CoinGecko.

COINBASE TO SUSPEND BINANCE STABLECOIN

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that investors have pulled more than $6 billion out of the Binance-branded token in the past month, citing data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has said he believes stablecoins are securities. In this photo illustration taken in Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany - April 17, 2018: Gensler is depicted with a background of various cryptocurrency coins. (iStock/Reuters)

Analysts said the NYDFS move represented a setback in Binance's efforts to gain market share from larger stablecoins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has previously said he believes some stablecoins to be securities.