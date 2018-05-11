Investment Risk, Explained

Benjamin Franklin once said, "In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes." We at FINRA would like to propose adding a third certainty: investment risk.

There is no such thing as a risk-free investment. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds can lose value -- even their entire value -- if market conditions sour. And even conservative, insured investments, such as certificates of deposit (CDs), carry their own kind of risk: inflation risk (more on that later).

Because investment risk is a given, it is up to you to understand those risks so that you can confidently decide what to do with your financial assets.

There are two broad categories of risk to consider. First, there is business risk. Business risks, or "non-systemic" risks, are any risks associated with investing in a particular product, company, or industry.

The second broad category to consider is market risk. Market risk affects the overall economy or securities markets. It is the risk that an overall market decline will knock down the value of all investments, regardless of their individual strengths or weaknesses.

Here's a look at nine common types of investment risk.

Business risks

Management risk: This is inherent to a company's day-to-day operations. For example, the risk that a company's key product line is discontinued, that production costs soar, or that a key executive leaves, potentially impacting the value of the company or its ability to repay its debts. These risks vary by company and sector.

Bonds face a variety of other unique risks, including duration and call risk. For more on the risks unique to bonds, check out Understanding Bond Risk.

Market risks

Sociopolitical risk: This involves risk related to political and social events -- such as a terrorist attack, war, pandemic, or elections -- that could impact financial markets. Such events, whether actual or anticipated, can affect investor attitudes and outlooks, resulting in systemwide fluctuations in stock prices.

Managing your investment risk

While you cannot avoid investment risk altogether, you can manage it and take steps to minimize your exposure. But to do that, you first need to understand the types of risk you face, because different investment products are susceptible to different types or risk.

One of the best ways to manage your risk is to diversify your investments. Both business and market risks can be mitigated to a certain extent by diversification -- not just at the product or sector level, but also in terms of region (domestic and foreign) and length of holding periods (short- and long-term). You can spread your international risk by diversifying your investments over several different countries or regions.

On top of that, you can manage your risk by doing your homework. Learn about the forces that can impact your investment. Stay abreast of global economic trends and developments. If you are considering investing in a particular sector, read about the future of that industry. If you are considering investing in a particular country, be sure you understand the local market and political situation.

Finally, consider your options and your own risk tolerance. Learn more about the various types of investments options available to you and their risk levels. Some investment products are more volatile and vulnerable to market risks than others. And some sectors and businesses face more business risks that others.

