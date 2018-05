Shares of some top Internet companies were mixed at the close of trading:

Amazon rose $55.11 or 14.1 percent, to $445.10.

Continue Reading Below

eBay rose $.31 or .5 percent, to $59.20.

Google Inc class A rose $16.20 or 2.9 percent, to $573.66.

Groupon Inc. fell $.04 or .5 percent, to $7.12.

LinkedIn Corp. rose $4.71 or 1.8 percent, to $260.95.

Yahoo rose $.83 or 1.9 percent, to $44.52.

Advertisement

Zynga Inc. fell $.01 or .4 percent, to $2.52.