Intelsat files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Satellite operator Intelsat SA said late on Wednesday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, making it the latest casualty of severe business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it had obtained $1 billion in debtor-in-possession financing.

The pandemic has inflicted widespread financial pain across sectors including retail and aviation, with many companies considering bankruptcy options as a way to rework their finances and save money on debt payments.

Intelsat is among a number of companies that will participate in the accelerated clearing of C-band spectrum under the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) order.

"To meet the FCC's accelerated clearing deadlines and ultimately be eligible to receive $4.87 billion of accelerated relocation payments, Intelsat needs to spend more than $1 billion on clearing activities," the Luxembourg-based company said in a statement.

The FCC declined to comment.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)