Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report

The grocery delivery startup Instacart has reportedly slashed its internal valuation another 20% to $10 billion, according to two people and reported by The Information.

That valuation is down 20% from an October valuation of $13 billion, and even further off the $39 billion valuation reported last year.

The company first cut it by 40% in March to $24 billion.

When asked for comment, an Instacart spokesperson said they couldn't provide an on the record comment due to the quiet period.

INSTACART FILES CONFIDENTIALLY FOR IPO

Instacart took a major step toward becoming a publicly traded company earlier this year when it confidentially filed documents for an initial public offering (IPO) with U.S. securities regulators.

It was expected that Instacart would go public sometime in 2022, but in October the company pushed back those plans to the new year, according to the New York Times.

