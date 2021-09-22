Toast stock surges 63% in first New York Stock Exchange trade

Toast Inc. soared 63% in its opening trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of the Boston-based restaurant payments firm opened for trading at $65.26 after pricing at $40 on Tuesday evening. The company had marketed its initial public offering at $34 to $36 per share, up from an initial target of $30 to $33.

The IPO, which raised $870 million, gave Toast a market value of about $20 billion based on the total number of shares outstanding.

Toast trades under the ticker symbol TOST.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.