IPOs

Toast stock surges 63% in first New York Stock Exchange trade

Toast shares opened at $65.26 apiece

What are investors looking for when funding startups?

Wheelhouse CIO Ann Berry shares her advice for young entrepreneurs. 

Toast Inc. soared 63% in its opening trade on the New York Stock Exchange. 

Shares of the Boston-based restaurant payments firm opened for trading at $65.26 after pricing at $40 on Tuesday evening. The company had marketed its initial public offering at $34 to $36 per share, up from an initial target of $30 to $33. 

The IPO, which raised $870 million, gave Toast a market value of about $20 billion based on the total number of shares outstanding. 

Toast trades under the ticker symbol TOST.

