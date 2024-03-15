Expand / Collapse search
Inflation pops, Boeing battered, TikTok in play and Bernie Sanders flips out

Boeing shares are down 30% this year versus a 7% rise for the S&P 500

Fisher Investments founder and Chairman Ken Fisher discusses the Fed's rate cut plan and addresses the stock market sell-off as inflation persists on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

Fed doesn't need to cut rates for stocks to soar: Ken Fisher

Fisher Investments founder and Chairman Ken Fisher discusses the Fed's rate cut plan and addresses the stock market sell-off as inflation persists on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

-Wall Street wraps up a down week, but bitcoin investors keep celebrating 

-Boeing's reputation is taking another beating 

-Inflation creeping higher as Treasury Secretary Yellen provides a key assessment of prices 

-Bernie Sanders rolls out a new workweek proposal, gets heated when challenged

-With TikTok in lawmakers' crosshairs, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin offers a lifeline 

-Discount retailer shuttering 1,000 stores 

-Should Sam Bankman-Fried spend half his life behind bars?

-Elon Musk's Tesla facing new scrutiny after accidental death  

-SpaceX rockets into space for third flight 

MIXED MARKETS: The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posted their first back-to-back weekly losses since October, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the third week in a row. This as bitcoin continued barreling to another all-time high…continue reading here.  

VIDEO: Wall Street billionaire bullish on U.S. stocks. 

BOEING TURBULENCE: Boeing had another bruising week after a string of airplane incidents, including a scary midair plunge, and the death of a whistleblower…continue reading here. Shares have lost 30% this year compared to the S&P 500's 7% rise. 

VIDEO: Pilot weighs in on Boeing's safety crisis.

Boeing YTD: -30% 

Boeing stock

Boeing Shares 2024  (FOXBusiness.com )

INFLATION HEATS UP: Consumer and producer prices ticked higher in the latest inflation check…see where prices are rising the fastest.  In a FOX Business Exclusive, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen remained cautious on inflation cooling…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Yellen admits a regret in her first assessment of inflation.

SHORTER WORKWEEK?: Sen. Bernie Sanders says Americans are working too hard and wants to cut them a break. But what about businesses?…continue reading here. 

VIDEO: Sanders got heated when challenged by FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn. 

TIME TICKS FOR TIKTOK : Lawmakers are moving a step closer to a possible ban of TikTok in the U.S.…continue reading here. Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has a solution…continue reading here.  

VIDEO: TikTok's CEO refuses to address the elephant in the room. 

RIP: Dollar Tree's Family Dollar will close 1,000 stores…continue reading here.  

TESLA TROUBLES: A tragic Tesla accident turned fatal for the sister of former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and sister-in-law of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Now, the microscope is on the gear shift design of the electric-vehicle…continue reading here.  

LIFTOFF: SpaceX lifts off for the third time…continue reading here.   

VIDEO: Super Heavy Starship rockets into space. 

Starship success in 2024

The third time proved to be the charm for SpaceX's Starship, with the rocket flying the longest and farthest it has.  (SpaceX / Fox News)

