Inflation pops, Boeing battered, TikTok in play and Bernie Sanders flips out

-Wall Street wraps up a down week, but bitcoin investors keep celebrating

-Boeing's reputation is taking another beating

-Inflation creeping higher as Treasury Secretary Yellen provides a key assessment of prices

-Bernie Sanders rolls out a new workweek proposal, gets heated when challenged

-With TikTok in lawmakers' crosshairs, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin offers a lifeline

-Discount retailer shuttering 1,000 stores

-Should Sam Bankman-Fried spend half his life behind bars?

-Elon Musk's Tesla facing new scrutiny after accidental death

-SpaceX rockets into space for third flight

MIXED MARKETS: The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posted their first back-to-back weekly losses since October, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the third week in a row. This as bitcoin continued barreling to another all-time high…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Wall Street billionaire bullish on U.S. stocks.

LIVE PRICES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCIES: HERE

BOEING TURBULENCE: Boeing had another bruising week after a string of airplane incidents, including a scary midair plunge, and the death of a whistleblower…continue reading here. Shares have lost 30% this year compared to the S&P 500's 7% rise.

VIDEO: Pilot weighs in on Boeing's safety crisis.

Boeing YTD: -30%

INFLATION HEATS UP: Consumer and producer prices ticked higher in the latest inflation check…see where prices are rising the fastest. In a FOX Business Exclusive, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen remained cautious on inflation cooling…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Yellen admits a regret in her first assessment of inflation.

SHORTER WORKWEEK?: Sen. Bernie Sanders says Americans are working too hard and wants to cut them a break. But what about businesses?…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Sanders got heated when challenged by FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn.

FOLLOW THE FOX BUSINESS DEBT TRACKER: HERE

TIME TICKS FOR TIKTOK : Lawmakers are moving a step closer to a possible ban of TikTok in the U.S.…continue reading here. Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has a solution…continue reading here.

VIDEO: TikTok's CEO refuses to address the elephant in the room.

RIP: Dollar Tree's Family Dollar will close 1,000 stores…continue reading here.

TESLA TROUBLES: A tragic Tesla accident turned fatal for the sister of former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and sister-in-law of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Now, the microscope is on the gear shift design of the electric-vehicle…continue reading here.

LIFTOFF: SpaceX lifts off for the third time…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Super Heavy Starship rockets into space.

UP NEXT:

-Looking for more business and market-moving headlines? Find more from FOX Business here .

-Want live updates? Get the FOX Business app here.