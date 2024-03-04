Expand / Collapse search
Bitcoin tops $67,000, continuing climb toward new record

Bitcoin reached an all-time intraday high of $$68,999.99 on Nov. 10, 2021

Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein discusses Bitcoin’s performance and future innovations in the cryptocurrency sector. video

Grayscale CEO pushes for spot Bitcoin ETF options

Bitcoin on Monday surpassed the $67,000 mark last reached in November 2021, continuing to rise toward its all-time high.

The upward momentum comes as the cryptocurrency is more accessible to investors following the Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of the first spot bitcoin ETF earlier this year.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value is up over 30% this year, outpacing the S&P 500's nearly 8% rise. 

Sentiment for the cryptocurrency reignited after the SEC approved the first spot bitcoin ETF on Jan. 10. 

HOW BITCOIN ETFS WORK 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BLK BLACKROCK INC. 814.83 +3.49 +0.43%

Eleven funds hit the market shortly thereafter, including BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust. The fund's assets topped $10 billion through Monday. The firm itself is the world's largest money manager with over $9 trillion in assets. 

iShares Bitcoin Trust

These ETFs allow investors to efficiently track the price of bitcoin, in which volatility and swings are not uncommon. It gives registered financial advisers the option to offer the asset to customers. Additionally, Main Street investors can buy it more easily through a traditional brokerage account. 

LIVE CRYPTO PRICES: FOXBUSINESS.COM

Other bitcoin ETFs are offered by Ark Investments, WisdomTree, Fidelity, Van Eck and Grayscale. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ARKB ARK 21SHARES BITCOIN ETF SHS BEN INT 66.89 +3.71 +5.87%
FBTC FIDELITY WISE ORIGIN BITCOIN FD SHARES OF BENEFICIAL INTERE 58.47 +3.27 +5.93%
GBTC GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC COM NPV 59.58 +3.30 +5.86%
HODL VANECK BITCOIN TR NPV 75.75 +4.30 +6.02%