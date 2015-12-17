IMF's Lagarde To Stand Trial In France

Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, has been ordered to stand trial over her role in a payment made to a French businessman in an arbitration case. The IMF said its board continues to express confidence in the ability of Lagarde to "effectively carry out her duties." Lagarde was French finance minister in 2008 when French businessman Bernard Tapie was awarded 400 million euros. Lagarde's lawyer said the decision to refer her to trial will be appealed.
