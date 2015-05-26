IMF's Lagarde: Greece Will Make April 9 Debt Payment

Greece will keep cooperating with international lenders and will make a key debt repayment due this week, the International Monetary Fund's managing director, Christine Lagarde, said in a statement released Sunday. Lagarde and Yanis Varoufakis, minister of finance for Greece, held an informal meeting on Sunday. "Minister Varoufakis and I...both agreed that effective cooperation is in everyone's interest. We noted that continuing uncertainty is not in Greece's interest and I welcomed confirmation by the Minister that payment owing to the Fund would be forthcoming on April 9th," said Lagarde. Greece must repay around €460 million ($505 million) to the IMF on Thursday. Lagarde added that the IMF remains committed to working with authorities to help Greece "return to a sustainable path of growth and employment." Greece must reach a deal with the eurozone and the IMF this summer or face debt default and a possible eurozone exit.
