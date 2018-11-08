IMF warns about uncertainty over Lopez Obrador policies

The International Monetary Fund is warning that uncertainty associated with the policies of the incoming administration of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador persists and poses a significant challenge for the country's economy.

The warning in an IMF report Thursday comes after a team visited Mexico last month to conduct an annual economic review.

Continue Reading Below

The future hinges on the "steadfast implementation of structural reforms while ensuring continued macroeconomic stability," the report said.

The IMF is voicing concern a week after Fitch Ratings changed its outlook on Mexico's long-term foreign-currency debt from "stable" to "negative," citing the potential policies of Lopez Obrador.

The fund expects growth of 2.1 percent in 2018 and 2.3 percent in 2019.

Lopez Obrador will take office on Dec. 1.