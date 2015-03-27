Illinois Tool Works, VMware Included in Stocks Up on High Volume Friday

Here are stocks that are up on high volume:
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) saw its price spike on above-average volume today, as 4.7 million shares, which is 1.9 times the stock's average daily volume, traded hands. Shares were up 1.4% to $59.68. Shares are up over the last two months, having risen $8.09 (15.7%) from a price of $51.59 on June 27, 2012. The stock is trading 7.8% above its 50-day moving average and 8.3% above its 200-day moving average.
- After trading at a volume of 2.6 million, or 1.6 times its average, VMware (NYSE:VMW) was up on high volume today. The stock price experienced a 1.1% increase, coming in at $92.21. Shares are down, having dropped $5.55 (-5.7%) from a price of $97.76 on August 17, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 50-day moving average of $91.92 today.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) saw its price climb on above-normal volume, as 1.5 million shares, which is 1.8 times the stock's average daily volume, changed hands. At $142.63, share price rose 2%. Share price is up, having risen $9.46 (7.1%) from $133.17 on July 26, 2012. The stock is trading 5.2% above its 50-day moving average and 14.8% above its 200-day moving average.
- General Mills (NYSE:GIS) saw its price spike on above-average volume today, as 5.4 million shares, which is 1.7 times the stock's average daily volume, traded hands. The stock price hit $39.04, a 1.9% increase. The stock has been on the rise in the last two months, up $1.49 (4%) from a price of $37.55 on June 27, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 200-day moving average of $38.77 today.
- Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) saw its price climb on above-normal volume, as 5.6 million shares, which is 1.5 times the stock's average daily volume, changed hands. The stock price reached $34.05, a 1.5% increase.
- Pioneer Natural Res (NYSE:PXD) was up on high volume today, trading with volume of 1.6 million, or 1.5 times its average daily volume. The stock price experienced a 2.6% increase, coming in at $98.65. Shares have shown some positive movement over the last two months as the price has climbed $16.41 (20%) from a price of $82.24 on June 27, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 200-day moving average of $97.53 today.
- Macerich (NYSE:MAC) experienced a price hike on above-average volume today, trading at a volume of 2.6 million, or three times its standard daily volume. Share price increased 1.4% to $59.65. Shares are up over the last two months, having risen $2.66 (4.7%) from a price of $56.99 on June 27, 2012. The stock is trading 2.9% above its 50-day moving average and 4.2% above its 200-day moving average.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) saw its price spike on above-average volume today, as 1.3 million shares, which is 1.8 times the stock's average daily volume, traded hands. The stock price hit $82.24, a 1.6% increase. The stock has risen $14.72 (21.8%) over the last three months from a price of $67.52 on May 30, 2012. The stock is trading 3.2% above its 50-day moving average and 11.7% above its 200-day moving average.
- After trading at a volume of 2.3 million, or 1.8 times its average, Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was up on high volume today. Shares were up 2.2% to $44.71. Over the last two months, shares have shown some positive movement as the price has climbed $6.34 (16.5%) from a price of $38.37 on June 27, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $42.76 today.