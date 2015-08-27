How the Dow Jones industrial average and other major indexes fared on Thursday

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday, extending their recovery from a six-day sell-off that was triggered by concerns about the health of the Chinese economy.

Investors were encouraged by the biggest gain in China's main stock index in eight weeks and a U.S. government report indicating that the economy expanded at a much faster pace than previously estimated.

For the day:

The Dow gained 369.26 points, or 2.3 percent, to 16,654.77.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 47.15 points, or 2.4 percent, to 1,987.66.

The Nasdaq composite added 115.17 points, or 2.5 percent, to 4,812.71.

For the week:

The Dow is up 195.02 points, or 1.2 percent.

The S&P 500 index is up 16.77 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 106.67 points, or 2.3 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is down 1,168.30 points, or 6.6 percent.

The S&P 500 index is down 71.24 points, or 3.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 76.65 points, or 1.6 percent.