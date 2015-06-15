How the Dow Jones industrial average and other major indexes fared on Monday

U.S. stocks closed lower Monday as investors weighed a lack of progress in Greece's bailout talks with its creditors over the weekend and a discouraging report on U.S. manufacturing.

Traders also were looking ahead to Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve is expected to provide new clues as to when the central bank may begin raising its key interest rate.

For the day:

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 107.67 points, or 0.6 percent, to 17,791.17.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index declined 9.68 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,084.43.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 21.13 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,029.97.

For the year:

The Dow is down 31.90 points, or 0.2 percent.

The S&P 500 index is up 25.53 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 293.92 points, or 6.2 percent.