How did Disney buy Pixar?

The Walt Disney Company’s long history of success with animated films entered a new era with its acquisition of Pixar Animation Studios in 2006.

After more than a decade of collaboration on hit franchises such as “Toy Story” and “Finding Nemo,” Disney purchased Pixar for $7.4 billion. The all-stock deal established Apple founder Steve Jobs, who was Pixar’s CEO and majority shareholder, as Disney’s largest individual shareholder at the time.

"Disney and Pixar can now collaborate without the barriers that come from two different companies with two different sets of shareholders," Jobs said in a statement at the time. "Now, everyone can focus on what is most important, creating innovative stories, characters and films that delight millions of people around the world."

The transaction solidified Disney’s status as a worldwide leader in animated films. Pixar movies have traditionally ranked among Disney’s top-earning properties.

The studio has earned a total of 20 Academy Awards in its history. Several Pixar films, including “The Incredibles 2,” “Toy Story 4” and “Finding Dory” have grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office.

Pixar has four unnamed movie projects on its current roadmap. The animation studio will release one film in 2021, two films in 2022 and another film in 2023.

