House Speaker Paul Ryan Crushes Primary Opponent

House Speaker Paul Ryan easily defeated challenger Paul Nehlen on Tuesday in Wisconsin's primary election. While Nehlen never posed a real threat to unseat Ryan -- early returns ran about 85% to 15% -- he had been given a boost in publicity after winning an endorsement from Sarah Palin and praise from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who for a while refused to endorse Ryan. Trump eventually changed course and endorsed Ryan last weekend. "I am humbled and honored that Wisconsinites in the 1st Congressional District support my efforts to keep fighting on their behalf," Ryan said in a statement Tuesday night. Ryan has been in Congress for 16 years.
Copyright © 2016 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below