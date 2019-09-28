Here are the hottest real estate markets of 2019

Looking for the hottest real estate markets? Try heading out west.

ConstructionCoverage.com published a report on the hottest real estate markets in the U.S. on Sept. 26.

The top five markets on its list were all out west in Utah, Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

In the following five states, more regions of the U.S. were represented in Texas, Tennessee, Michigan and Nebraska.

To calculate its findings, ConstructionCoverage.com used real estate market statistics from Zillow.

The website looked at only the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. for its report and gave each area a composite score based on four metrics.

Those metrics were: the one-year change in list price, sale-to-list price ratio, average age of inventory and projected one-year change in home value.

To see which cities made it to the top, here are the top five hottest real estate markets, according to ConstructionCoverage.com.

5. Salem, Ore.

4. Salt Lake City, Utah

3. Spokane, Wash.

2. Boise, Idaho

1. Ogden, Utah

