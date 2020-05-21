Hormel posts record sales as coronavirus spurs grocery stockpiling

Hormel Foods Corp. reported record sales as customers stocked up on groceries to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic at home.

The Austin, Minnesota-based food and meat manufacturer posted a second-quarter profit of $227.7 million, or 42 cents a share, as net revenue rose 3 percent to a record $2.4 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of 43 cents a share on $2.39 billion.

“Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dramatic shift in consumer behavior, operational disruptions and extreme volatility in raw material markets, we remain financially strong and well-positioned to weather the pandemic," CEO Jim Snee said in a statement.

Hormel absorbed $20 million of additional costs due to the pandemic in the form of lower production volumes, employee bonuses and enhanced safety measures. The company expects to see another $60 million to $80 million of extra costs in the second half of the year.

