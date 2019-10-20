Hong Kong violence escalates with Molotov cocktails, tear gas

Tensions between police and people in Hong Kong escalated over the weekend as protesters ignored a ban on a planned rally over the weekend.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong carrying banners listing “five main demands, not one less,” amid calls for political rights and government accountability. The movement began in June over an extradition proposal from mainland China.

The dropped bill led to further demands for democracy and police brutality investigations.

Police increased their presence ahead of the unauthorized gathering, fighting crowds as they barricaded streets with restricted public transportation service.

At least one firebomb was deployed at a subway station, and photos of a masked protester launching a Molotov cocktail at a police station surfaced. Authorities responded with tear gas.

Despite a ban on masks, many have yet to stop wearing them.

Hong Kong police made an arrest Saturday after a man allegedly stabbed a teen activist handing out pamphlets near a wall with pro-democracy messages. Local news outlets report the suspect declared the island city was “a part of China.”

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.