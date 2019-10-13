Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Hong Kong

Hong Kong protesters shift tactics, show up in smaller groups

FOXBusiness
close
Trump 2020 Campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp discusses US-China trade tensions, Hong Kong protests, and the 2020 Democratic presidential field.video

Hong Kong protests ‘very concerning’ for US: Trump 2020 senior adviser

Trump 2020 Campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp discusses US-China trade tensions, Hong Kong protests, and the 2020 Democratic presidential field.

Pro-democracy protesters in the international business hub of Hong Kong are trying a different tactic to spread their message in weekend demonstrations: show up small.

Continue Reading Below

Rooted in ancient Chinese military philosophy, smaller groups of protesters showed up in multiple locations across the city to express their distrust in mainland China’s policies. The change in protest comes one week after the city banned the use of masks. The city’s leader, Carrie Lam, used emergency powers to impose the rule until the legislature resumes its duties Wednesday.

Reports from the ground indicate police made a number of arrests over the weekend, but many protesters were able to evade the authorities.

Image 1 of 3

Police chase a protester in Hong Kong, Sunday, Oct.13, 2019. Protesters changed tactics and popped up in small groups in multiple locations across the city Sunday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Violence between the two groups though, hasn’t stopped. A group of masked people reportedly beat a man in the streets, leaving him bloodied.

Police say an officer was attacked from behind, stabbed in the neck with a sharp weapon.

Video broadcast on local television showed masked protesters kicking and beating an officer as he tried to access his gun.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM ...

APPLE REMOVES HKMAP.LIVE APP FROM STORE OVER SAFETY CONCERNS
NFL OWNER SAYS IT’S BETTER FOR AMERICAN EXECUTIVES TO AVOID GEOPOLITICAL ISSUES

The smaller groups popped up throughout the city, blocking traffic and vandalizing stores in the area.

Among some of the stores getting damaged: a Huawei location where people used hammers to wreck its storefront. Protesters also spray painted messages like “we are not stealing,” inside a Starbucks store.

Protesters described their pivoting strategy as being “like water.”

The largest group to congregate included about 700 people who gathered in a shopping mall as a masked demonstrator played the saxophone.

Image 1 of 2

Protestors wearing masks in defiance of a recently imposed ban on face coverings perform at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Sunday, Oct.13, 2019. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

By Sunday morning, people climbed a nearby peak to erect a statue of a masked demonstrator, named “The Lady Liberty of Hong Kong.”

Image 1 of 3

Anti-government protesters carry a part of the four-meter statue "The Lady Liberty of Hong Kong", that symbolizes the city's recent democratic movement, was brought to Lion Rock, one of Hong Kong's iconic peak, in Hong Kong, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The five-month-long demonstrations come as China and the U.S. have agreed to a “phase one deal” in the trade war.

The National Basketball Association also canceled media access to press for the rest of its preseason China tour following a number of controversies over how they’ve handled the fallout over Hong Kong’s protests.

Sixers fan booted from NBA game for supporting Hong Kong

The NBA's business with China has become politically fraught since Daryl Morey, the general manager of the Houston Rockets, tweeted in support of the protesters.

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey recently tweeted support for the pro-democracy movement, before quickly removing and apologizing for it. Lawmakers in the U.S. called the league-pressured apology shameful, claiming the NBA was one of many U.S. companies bowing to mainland China over the protests.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.